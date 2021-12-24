Christmas Appeal: City raises over $160k for Tauranga Community Foodbank despite Covid 19

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / George Novak

Thank you, Tauranga.

Despite Covid-19 wreaking havoc, the community raised more than $160,000 in food and money for the Tauranga Community Foodbank - the second-highest in the appeal's history.

People, businesses and organisations have generously donated food and money over the past six weeks for Bay of Plenty Times annual Christmas appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank, which ended Friday.

A total of $163,082 was donated, made up of $112,342.14 in cash donations, $24,695 in food donations and $1350 in supermarket gift cards.

It was the second-highest amount raised in the appeal's history. Last year, $190,990 was raised.

The appeal coincided with Tauranga's first Covid-19 case and the outgoing number of parcels were "huge" as the foodbank was called to help with the Covid Welfare Response, foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said.

As of midday Friday, there were 100 active Covid cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area.

As case numbers increased so did the number of local locations of interest, meaning more people were required to self-isolate with no preparation.

Over the course of the appeal, demand soared as the health board contacted the foodbank to help people needing to self-isolate either with Covid or waiting for test results.

A total of 912 food parcels were provided over the course of the appeal, helping 2646 people.

Enough food was given to provide at least 31,752 meals.

This year, the foodbank helped nearly 16,000 people with enough food to create at least 192,000 meals.

The cost of housing was still the main reason people were struggling financially, Goodwin said.

"There is often a choice to be made between paying to have somewhere to live or eating."

Trade Me data shows the Bay of Plenty reached an all-time high median weekly rent of $520 last month.

The latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand data showed the city's average house price reached $1,002,500 in November.

"If you are also trying to run a car to maintain employment then petrol costs are really hurting. On top of this is the struggle created by Covid-19 in our community.''

Goodwin said the community's creativity was what stood out in this appeal.

The number of food donations was lower this year which directly linked to groups, clubs and businesses not having their usual Christmas events where cans were brought, Goodwin said.

This was because of Covid-19.

However, people got creative and the "huge" cash donations flowed in.

"The surprise has been, as always, the generosity and all the different parts of the community that show that they're thinking about others."

The foodbank team, mostly volunteers, worked relentlessly to sort the hundreds of donations coming in and the hundreds of parcels going out.

As well as people helpfully sticking to the charity's wishlist of the essentials - which they can never have enough of - they were delighted by the special treats coming in.

"It's amazing ... It's every day, all day."

Just one example of this was Papamoa College students delivering "beautiful" Christmas cards and "gorgeous" wrapped gifts for children on the last day of the appeal.

The money raised will buy the nutritious food needed to create food parcels, including eggs, meat, vegetables, peanut butter, jam, and canned food.

The donated food will help supplement parcels hopefully through to April and the cash donations will help buy food well into mid-2022.

Bay of Plenty Times regional editor Scott Inglis said he was staggered at the community's generosity in what has been a tough time for many people and organisations.

''This is an incredible result. I am humbled by what local people and organisations have done to help people who are struggling to put food on the table. Thank you,'' he said.

''This is such a good cause and we are so proud to once again help all those people in need and the awesome foodbank team.''