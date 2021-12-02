Christmas Appeal: Bay City Mitsubishi calls on public to fill the van for foodbank

Bay City Mitsubishi asking donations to fill up a van for foodbank.

For the second year in a row, one business is calling on the community to help fill its van for local charities this Christmas.

Bay City Mitsubishi marketing manager Dan Angland said it was a no-brainer to do the collection again after generous donations filled the van last year in three weeks.

However, they were upping the ante this time around, with a bigger van measuring six cubic metres.

Bay City Mitsubishi collecting for foodbank. Marketing manager Dan Angland. 02 December 2021 Bay of Plenty Times- Photograph by George Novak

The car dealership kicked off the drive with $1,000-worth of food and is calling on its customers and the community to help fill the van by December 23.

This was double the $500 contribution they put in last year.

Angland said last year the community really got into the giving spirit, and while he couldn't remember the exact amount of donations, the van was "filled to the brim".

He hoped to have a similar response this year.

Customers and staff had been emailed about the appeal, but Angland said anyone from the community was more than welcome to drop off a donation.

The collection would also include toys for the children's charity Homes of Hope, with an equal amount of toy donations.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / File

With Christmas quickly approaching, Angland said it was important to think about others.

"We're hoping to make it a tradition," he said.

Last year the other half of the donations went to the women's and men's shelters, Awhina House and Takitimu House.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said she was "delighted" to have the car dealership onboard again.

She said she loved their enthusiasm and it was great to see around this time of year,

The extra boost of food they added to their food drive would "go a long way", with the increase in food prices and shortages making getting supplies more difficult, she said.

Items needed to fill the van

Food

• Tinned soup, fish, fruit, vegetables

• Long-life milk

• Baking supplies (cocoa, icing sugar)

• Cereal (Cornflakes and Rice Bubbles)

• Any Christmas treats

Personal

• Large size nappies (over 13kg)

• Soap and deodorant

• Razors and make-up

(All other items welcome)

Please bring items to:

140 Cameron Rd, before December 23.