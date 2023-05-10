Choreographer Jared Hemopo (standing) with a dancer from last year's Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts.

Choreographer Jared Hemopo (standing) with a dancer from last year's Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts.

Choreographer Jared Hemopo is bringing dance to small-town Western Bay of Plenty, starting in Katikati.

The contemporary dancer knows what it’s like to live in a small town — he’s been calling Waihi Beach home for three years — and has been a freelance dancer for 12.

But not being in the bigger centres takes people away from that dance community, he says, and he’d like to introduce young people to dance and movement in neighbouring small towns.

“The intention is to bring performing arts and inspiring dancers into hard-to-reach areas of the Western Bay of Plenty, providing access and participation.”

He’s introducing a one day Kaha Movement workshop, which he hopes will be the start of a series. Jared was one of the successful recipients for funding from Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Creative NZ’s latest funding round of the Creative Communities Scheme to establish the workshops.

Jared’s work as a choreographer takes him to Auckland and Wellington.

“I live in Waihi Beach and it’s difficult for me to feel that sense of community within the performing arts because sometimes I feel quite far away.”

That’s where this idea came from, he says, to ‘’hopefully add to the growth of dance of future artists that reside in these areas’'.

Kaha Movement is designed to help participants create movement and explore their body’s natural pathways.

“My background is in contemporary and hip-hop and I fuse those styles together. We’ll be using a variety of movement exercises such as whakapapa and games ... whakapapa is your family tree so using personal stories of where you come from opens up participants to tell me about themselves — and we use that information to create movement.”

The workshop is open to all and aimed at young people aged 14-30.

Last year Jared was on the choreographic team for the production Te Ahu Taiohi, which was on the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts lineup. The production entailed movement, dance and storytelling centred on the thoughts, feelings and experiences of youth in Porirua.

“That was a great success and it would be really cool to bring something like that to the Western Bay. We have got to start somewhere and see if there’s a want and I’d love to see a dance community in these areas.”

Performance art involves exploring body movement in different ways and learning ways of making art from dance, he says. It’s also a great way to build on mental and physical wellbeing, creates a good social aspect, and feeling of accomplishment.

The next step in the series may be Waihi Beach, depending on response.

Register via Kaha Movement NZ facebook page

The Details:

What: Kaha Movement Choreographic Workshop

Where: Katifit Gym, 7 Sheffield St

When: May 20, 9.30am-3pm

Cost: $5



