Children’s clothing co-op opens in Waihī

After seeing a need for a children’s clothing shop in the town, a group of local mums and nanas got together to form a collective known as Staples Co-Op after the group repurposed a former three-by-three-metre lawyer’s office between Sassy Sadie and Ti Tree Cafe on Seddon Street in Waihī.

Abi Overton said the shop’s genesis was her moving to Waihī from Auckland and noticing a gap in the market.

“Waihī was lacking a kids’ store, and there were so many mums out there who made cool clothes.”

Abi, who also works part-time as a vet nurse, is the owner of the label Cotton Crush. She said she “realised I couldn’t do it on my own” and sought the help of local mums-cum-designers, and even those in her immediate family; “My mum is helping out!”

The high-quality clothing is mostly handmade and features brands including Little Magnolia, Nanna’s Little Pretties, Jack & Fern and Jaga Knits.

“All the mums have a rack where they display the clothes that they have made. Plus, my rack is a mix of items I have made and wardrobe staples I have imported under my label Cotton Crush,” said Abi.

Little Magnolia, which has its own online shop, will still maintain a web presence, but customers now also have the opportunity to try out the garments in the co-op shop.

The shop had its grand opening recently, with the day being affected by bad weather. Abi said they “pushed on” despite heavy rain.

“It was really hard with the weather, but we still did manage to open on Saturday, [January 28].

The store’s opening hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9am - 3pm; Saturday 9am - 1pm; Wednesday, Sunday, closed.