Waipuna Rangers celebrate their famous Chatham Cup victory. Photo / Mark Papworth

“Do you believe in miracles?”

That was the now infamous call by legendary American sports broadcaster Al Michaels when the USA eliminated the mighty Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics men’s ice hockey tournament.

Al might as well have been in the booth for Saturday’s Chatham Cup preliminary round fixture at Pukekohe AFC’s Bledisloe Park as Waipuna Rangers came away with a shock 2-1 win.

The result puts the first-time entrants into the first-round draw of the tournament in its centenary year.

In the “Old Tin’s” 100 years, this might be one of the more remarkable stories.

Prior to the game, head coach Mark Papworth had joked Waipuna were in “the bottom one” of the tournament’s rankings. The team had started as an after-work kickabout in late 2019 in Waipuna FC’s home of Waipuna Park in Welcome Bay, Tauranga.

But there are talented players in this Waipuna side as they clearly showcased by knocking out their more established South Auckland opponents in their first-ever Chatham Cup fixture.

In what was a whirlwind start, Waipuna took an early lead in the third minute through Chris Pronk.

The visitors then doubled their advantage inside the opening 15 minutes, with Matias Cataldo Born scoring.

Liam Taylor scored for the hosts with roughly 25 minutes remaining but Waipuna held on for a historic moment for the team and the club.

“There will be a few sore heads and bodies today,” Papworth said.

He also had special praise for captain Ticiano Costa, who was facing his former club in the match.

“TC was outstanding at the back with his football knowledge and leadership qualities shining through.

“They ran themselves ragged. The boys had to suffer for long periods, but they deserved their victory through all their hard work.”

Waipuna will now join the likes of local heavyweights Tauranga City and reigning champions Auckland City in the first-round draw with hopes of continuing their Cinderella story.

Te Puke United will join Waipuna in the next round after a stunning result against a University of Auckland side at Litt Park.

On a day when they paid tribute to club stalwart Shane McNeil, who passed away last week, Te Puke romped to a 5-1 win over their visiting rivals.

The ever-reliable Nick Johnson bagged a brace with Finn and John McDonough and Liam Kennedy joining him on the scoresheet with the club surely dreaming of a repeat of their last-32 run 15 years ago.

There was no such luck for Plains Rangers and Ngongotahā Lakes AFC who both exited at the prelims after losing to tough opposition.

Bay 2 side Plains Rangers put on a good show in a 2-0 loss to fellow WaiBOP affiliate Taupō meanwhile Ngongotahā found South Auckland Rangers too strong, going down 4-0.

Pāpāmoa play their preliminary fixture on Tuesday, welcoming Northern United to Gordon Spratt for some Anzac Day action.

- Supplied content