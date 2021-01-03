Charging for parking at Coromandel Peninsula beaches and towns

LIFE'S A BEACH: But would you pay to park?

A council proposal to install parking meters at beach streets on the Coromandel Peninsula and in the CBDs including in Whangamata and Pauanui is being flatly rejected by retailers.

One said the meters would be vandalised or ripped out.

Thames-Coromandel District Council ran a survey on the proposals being put in the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan, to let communities know what it is thinking of doing and to seek their early feedback on some proposals. This closed on December 4, 2020.

"We'll be holding a formal consultation on the details of the 2021-2031 LTP in early March," a council spokeswoman said.

"This feedback will help us prepare the budgets, project priorities and service levels in the Long Term Plan for the next decade."

Crazy, bizarre and old-fashioned are among the adjectives from retailers on the proposal to install parking meters.

A petition circulating Whangamata is gathering signatures.

"They'll just be pulled out," says Wayne Chatham of surf store D-Bar. "This town has had enough of money being sucked out."

Michael Bartley of Bartley Internet and Graphics said no direct communication appeared to have come from Thames-Coromandel District Council to retailers.

He believed side streets would fill with cars as people avoided paying, and doubted the cost of installing and monitoring the meters would cover itself.

"I had a parking warden from Te Awamutu come into the shop and his opinion was it would be terrible.

"It's sort of old-fashioned, when they were put in Hamilton the streets died, someone from Takapuna said the same thing happened there.

"It's just crazy."

Councillor Terry Walker said the proposal would be for Thames CBD to install 499, Coromandel 386, Whitianga CBD 192 and beach streets 716 (totalling 908), Whangamata CBD to install 364 plus beach streets 840 (totalling 1204) and Pauanui CDB 86 plus beach streets 248 (totalling 334).

Feedback included impacts on elderly and disabled, loss of the relaxed vibe of towns, impacts on retailers, administration costs and parking congestion elsewhere, said Terry.

"The aim was to help keep rates affordable with a proposed increase to existing fees and charges as well as introduction of new fees and charges for the use of some services and facilities."

He said while the council was trying to increase revenue to offset costs to ratepayers, he believed there was little support.

"Our towns want to welcome visitors who spend and support our shopping retailers. While this parking fee is still being developed it is based on $2 per hour in the CBD and $10 per hour in other areas."

Thames-Coromandel District Council spends about $130 million every year on services and infrastructure investments for communities. This money is spent on facilities such as parks and playgrounds, libraries, toilets and cemeteries and on activities like rubbish and recycling, water and wastewater, roads and footpaths, consents and building control.

Other changes highlighted in the proposals are, starting from December 26, 2021, reducing the frequency of rubbish collections between Boxing Day and early February in eastern seaboard townships from three times a week to twice a week. Non-peak rubbish collection takes place weekly.

The petition against measures being proposed in the LTP was started by Whangamata Community Board member Kay Baker and calls for a halt to any reduction in rubbish collection services through the peak period, halting installing parking meters and halting the funding to the Whangamata Information Centre.

She took the petition to the weekend market in Whangamata and says almost 500 signatures were received there.

"There's no way, I'm sure, that this community is going to let parking meters in this town," she says.

"It is time the council got out of their office and went to some of these cities who are now giving people free parking to get people to come back.

"Reducing the [peak] rubbish collection, can you imagine what that would do?"

Councillor Walker says council adopts its Long Term Plan Consultation Plan on February 9, and it was important that people submitted their views.

He said the council has decided to hold one public meeting in each Community Board area during the consultation period, and they will also provide staff and technical support should a prominent community group decide to hold a public meeting.

"While the LTP Consultation Document has yet to be adopted by council, it is important that the public take note and engage in reading about what is proposed and voice your views in submissions.

"Public feedback is key to changing councils' mindset on issues they see do not meet with their or community views.

Other key changes include:

- Council issues licences, called concessions, to businesses such as coffee carts or trailer-based bike-hire shops. Boat ramp and trailer parking, airfields & commercial use of wharves are other proposed charging options for discussion.

- Increasing existing fees and charges and introduce new fees and charges for the use of some of services and facilities.

- To upgrade the Whangamata community pool with therapeutic pool, heat pumps and chlorine disinfectant upgrade.

- The Matarangi land purchase community initiative: The Matarangi Ratepayers' Association, the Matarangi Community Trust and Matarangi Land Holdings Ltd have proposed that TCDC purchase the land and buildings currently occupied by the Matarangi Golf Course from Matarangi Land Holdings Ltd.

DATES TO DIARY

Feb 9, 2021, Council adopts LTP Consultation Plan

March 5, LTP Consultation Plan opens for public submissions

April 6, LTP Consultation Plan closes to public

May 5-7, LTP Submission Hearings

June 30, Council adopt LTP