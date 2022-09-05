Links Ave. Photo / George Novak

Data shows the controversial Links Avenue cul-de-sac is achieving the desired safety outcomes and Tauranga City Council is now looking at ways to improve traffic on the surrounding streets.

Tauranga City Council has been running the trial, which has closed off the end of the Mount Maunganui street between Concord Ave and Solway Pl, since March.

The cul-de-sac is formed by two bus lanes, only allowing access for buses and authorised vehicles, and anyone using the lanes illegally receives a $150 fine.

Council staff presented an update on the trial at a meeting on Monday and suggested changes to the arterial route of Oceanbeach Rd to improve traffic flow and safety for other road users.

The council's director of transport Brendan Bisley said the trial had achieved the outcomes of reducing traffic volumes close to their target of 2500 vehicle movements per day and a "behaviour shift".

In November 2021 the traffic count on Links Ave was 6944 vehicle movements per day, in August 2022 it was 2811. Acceptable volumes of traffic for a residential street are 2500 vehicle movements per day.

"We have shown that the wider network can take that extra traffic," Bisley said.

"But one of the things that is popping up is Oceanbeach Rd, with the increase [in traffic], does have some issues."

He said the council was getting "a lot of complaints, particularly from cyclists" about the danger.

He said Oceanbeach Rd had car parking intermittently along both sides, so there was a "decent space for a cyclist", but when they got to a parked car there was only a metre between them and the traffic.

"Cyclists are feeling really uncomfortable because you've got a large volume of traffic coming beside you."

Bisley proposed morning and afternoon clearways along Oceanbeach Rd between Girven and Golf Rds during the "weekday peaks".

Between 7am and 9am the clearway would be on the Mount Maunganui-bound side of the road and between 4pm to 6pm it would be on the Pāpāmoa-bound side, he said.

"What that does is it allows those cyclists to have a space and there's not that squeezing every time you have a parked car."

Bisley also suggested changes to the intersection of Oceanbeach and Girven Rds where northbound traffic on Oceanbeach Rd would give way to traffic turning into Girven Rd from Oceanbeach Rd.

This was to keep traffic flowing because the stop, start movement at the current T intersection "creates tailbacks" during the evening peak, he said.

The proposed changes to the intersection of Oceanbeach Rd and Girven Rd. Photo / Tauranga City Council

"The best way to get maximum traffic through is to keep it flowing, even if it's flowing slowly, it moves."

A roundabout at the intersection of Girven Rd and Maranui St was also proposed.

Bisley said the proposed "low-cost changes" would "actually help address some of the concerns that we've got with traffic flow along Oceanbeach Rd".

He said there would be consultation with the community and directly affected residents before any of the proposed changes were presented to the commission for a decision.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said she had deliberately gone down Oceanbeach Rd on her way to and from work and had seen how the cyclists use the road.

"If you're nose to tail in a long line of traffic I wouldn't like my children to be cycling," Tolley said.

"I would be worried because they've literally got to come out around a parked car and there isn't much gap, and there's no gaps between the cars."

She wanted staff to investigate whether public parking areas could be added to existing reserves along that stretch of road to get cars off the road, while preserving access to the beach.

"It might not be possible, but it would be worth having a look to see whether we could create those," Tolley said.

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bisley said they "can definitely look at it" and the beach was a "very significant recreational asset" so a balance was needed to maintain access and increase safety for road users.

"If we've got better facilities that would be a good outcome."

Commissioner Stephen Selwood said if they could create a "no net loss or close to it" of car parking in that area that would be a "good outcome".

He said the "story" explained by Bisley in the meeting needed to be "clearly understood" by the residents.

"Because they will feel the loss of amenity by the loss of those car parks with the creation of clearways."

He said the "bi-directional" plan, so you can park on one side in the morning and the other in the evening would "help".

Commissioner Bill Wasley wanted to know the timing of community engagement and when a proposal would be presented to the council.

Bisley said they would try to present at the same time as the Links Ave Community Panel so the commissioners could consider both things at once, which would likely be in November or December.

"Ideally it would be quite nice to understand where the community panel are going to land on Links Avenue, because I think the two are a linked outcome."

The panel has been tasked with finding a permanent solution to Links Ave's traffic and safety woes.

It is made up of 12 members of different ages and situations that live on Links Ave or the surrounding streets, with one member from Pāpāmoa.

They have been provided with an independent facilitator and have access to any specialists or information they require.

The panel's proposal must reduce traffic, provide for the bus service and will be subject to a safety audit before the commissioners make the final decision.

The commission resolved to continue the trial until the panel presented their recommendations.

