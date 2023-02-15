Census collections are suspended in the Coromandel but will continue in areas unaffected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / John Stone

Census collection operations officially began on Monday, February 13 with field staff starting to deliver census packs to 30 per cent of households.

On the same day, in response to Cyclone Gabrielle, Stats NZ withdrew all North Island staff from the field for safety reasons.

According to a senior communications adviser at Stats NZ, collections are currently suspended in the Coromandel region.

In a release, Stats NZ has said “further decisions regarding the approach and timing of census collection operations in the Coromandel and North Island will be made when more information is known about the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle on affected communities under a National State of Emergency”.

Stats NZ said it is working closely with NEMA and other government agencies to understand the impacts on the North Island. Stats NZ will also continue to engage with partners, stakeholders, and census teams on the ground to understand community sentiment toward completing the census.

Any decisions about the census will be made after assessing and understanding the impacts on being able to complete the census and on delivering data from the census.

The majority of New Zealanders are due to receive their census packs from February 21, when the first mailout gets under way. There are no changes to this plan.

More information on the 2023 Census is available at www.census.govt.nz and www.stats.govt.nz/2023-census.