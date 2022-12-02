Celebrity rugby event in Mount Maunganui aims to help youth ‘flying solo’

Mike King and Scott Harvey, a social worker at Te Tuinga, at the event last year.

Three “celebrity” rugby games will be played this weekend to raise awareness of suicide among youth.

The event today at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui is being organised by Tauranga social service agency Te Tuinga Whanau.

Tommy Wilson, executive director of Te Tuinga Whanau, said the idea came about after some of the local schools had reached out, saying dozens of students had considered taking their own life in the last year.

”A lot of them are flying solo and need someone to talk to and sometimes their parents aren’t listening.”

It’s a big take [concern],” Wilson said.

The event is being run with the NZ Police, I am Hope, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union and the Pacific Islands community.

Wilson said it will feature three celebrity games of rugby, including I am Hope’s Mike King, and some familiar faces from the Black Ferns and Steamers.

Free kai and tickets for Bay of Plenty festival One Love will be given away, a street artist will be painting murals and everyone was welcome to come down for “fun vibes and a kōrero”, he said.

Wilson said it was important to identify families who were struggling so they can connect them with I am Hope.

I am Hope is a charity, founded by Mike King, that provides free counselling services for children in primary and secondary schools.

Wilson said he wanted to create a safe place for families, especially within the Pacific Islands community.

”One of the things we’ve identified is the Pacific community doesn’t have networks outside of the church.”

For those that are struggling, a good place to come out is on the sidelines of sports events, he said.

“We know they love rugby, and they love kai and having a good time.

”It’s a safe environment for them to start engaging and talking about it.”

Ati Aaifou-Olive, general manager of pathways at the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union, said his involvement with the Pacific community and BOP Rugby Union allowed him to raise awareness of the importance of mental health in the community.

”We use rugby as a vehicle to bring people together and we can connect,” Aaifou-Olive said.

Timo Ririnui, gang harm reduction co-ordinator at New Zealand Police, said the event was a positive kaupapa for youth at high risk.

”It’s really important for police to show a face at these types of events.

“We’re trying to show our people and our youth that although we wear a blue uniform, we’re people as well and we’re here to help,” Ririnui said.

The event is being held today at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui from 10am to 3pm.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service.

The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.