Voyager 2023 media awards
Cashbacks and home buying hacks: How first time buyers are jumping on the property ladder

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
Advice from Rapson Loans and Finance co-owners Tristan Hewett and Brooke Reynolds.
  • Banks offer up to $5000 cashback incentive to first-home buyers
  • First-home buyer numbers jump by 3700 in 12 months
  • Families look for shared ownership to help children on to the property ladder

Never mind The Block - more cash-strapped first-home buyers are spurning doer-uppers to seek homes with “everything done … or no issues”, a Tauranga agent says.

Tall Poppy Real Estate Tauranga owner Janet O’Shea said

