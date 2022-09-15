Emergency services at the scene after a car went down a bank on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Jim Birchall

A vehicle has slid off State Highway 25 this afternoon, about 3km south of Whiritoa- a small settlement close to Whangamatā on the Coromandel.

The incident happened around 2.50pm.

Road workers, in the area on an unrelated job, helped to secure the scene as traffic banked up.

Emergency services were quickly in attendance from nearby Whangamatā Fire and Emergency and police stations.

A male occupant was removed from the vehicle, and taken by ambulance to Whiritoa. Police on the scene confirmed he had then been airlifted by rescue helicopter to hospital.

His condition was unknown. The vehicle lies about 5m down a steep bank covered in thick bush, according to an HC Post reporter at the scene.

Traffic is now cleared after a delay.

More to follow.