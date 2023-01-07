Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Laura Smith
By
Quick Read
A crash in the Bay of Plenty has left thousands without power this morning. Photo / File

A car crashing into a power pole has left thousands of homes without power this morning.

Police were notified of a car crash on Huse Lane, in Rangiuru, earlier today and said there were no injuries reported but powerlines were reportedly hanging over the road.

A spokesperson said the power company had been contacted and motorists were advised to avoid the area while the powerline was repaired.

Powerco’s outage information lists about 3500 properties in Te Puke and Paengaroa have been affected as a result of the crash.

The outage was expected to be resolved by 6pm.

