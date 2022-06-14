Ardern's "minor" Cabinet reshuffle has seen a shake-up involving some big names, with Chris Hipkins replacing Williams as Police Minister. Video / Mark Mitchell

Ardern's "minor" Cabinet reshuffle has seen a shake-up involving some big names, with Chris Hipkins replacing Williams as Police Minister. Video / Mark Mitchell

Described as Labour's "rising star", Tauranga MP Jan Tinetti has taken on extra work in the education portfolio as part of this week's Cabinet reshuffle.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday a "minor" reshuffle, with Chris Hipkins replacing Poto Williams as Police Minister.

Ardern said the police ministerial portfolio's focus "has, currently, been lost".

Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has been given extra responsibility in the role. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Kris Faafoi and Trevor Mallard were leaving Parliament.

Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti was given a "significant" part of the education portfolio, of which she has been associate minister.

Tinetti is a former teacher and principal, and her last role before entering politics was at Merivale School.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times, Tinetti said she was very excited and ready to take on the extra work.

She was "humbled" Hipkins and Arden had faith in her, she said.

"I'm chomping at the bit."

Tinetti was supportive of Hipkins remaining education minister and said her work would include focusing on the NCEA Change Programme.

Political commentator Bryce Edwards from Victoria University of Wellington said the reshuffle pointed at Tinetti being Labour's "rising star", destined for bigger things.

"There is no doubt the Prime Minister has a lot of confidence in her abilities."

He expected her to appear more in public with the additional work in the education portfolio even though Hipkins remained in charge.

With Hipkins taking over the police portfolio from Poto Williams, Edwards said he would be busy and was surprised Hipkins had retained education.

"But it's such a passion for him, that portfolio, he obviously doesn't want to entirely give it up."

He figured Tinetti would be doing most of the work in that area even if she was not always the ultimate decision-maker.

Another reshuffle was expected early next year.

"Yesterday's reshuffle didn't really lead to a lot of demotions."

Edwards called it a timid, and smart, reshuffle but said more changes might be necessary by January or February.