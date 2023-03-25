Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Tauranga mum launches free app that keeps track of warrant of fitness and regos

12 mins to read
Local entrepreneur and mum Steph Kennard.

Local entrepreneur and mum Steph Kennard has launched a national tech solution that helps motorists keep track of when their next warrant of fitness, car rego and service is due in a free, easy-to-use app.

