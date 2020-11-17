Brainwaves Singers: The choirs for people with neurological conditions celebrates 10th anniversary

Members of the Brainwave Singers celebrate the choir's 10th anniversary. Photo / Supplied

A choir which helps people with neurological conditions achieve a better quality of life is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Brainwave Singers marked the special occasion by raising $2000 for Parkinson's New Zealand, a cause close to their hearts.

The group caters to all neurological conditions but mostly uses singing to improve speech and communication in Aphasia (stroke) sufferers and to improve volume and clarity of speech in people with Parkinson's.

The choir's founder, Bay of Plenty District Health Board speech and language therapist Robin Matthews, said it was wonderful to celebrate the group's 10th birthday with the fundraiser.

"It's lovely to be able to give something back," he said.

The evening was a great opportunity to connect with the community after Covid-19 halted the choir's weekly practises. Choir numbers didn't suffer though.

"There are about 50-60 members when everyone comes," Mathews said.

"The choir is a distraction for them. It's become so much more than a choir – it's a mutually supportive group. It's as much therapy for me as it is for them."

Mathews completed his PHD on the benefits of singing to improve speech for people living with Parkinson's disease. His research found singers had significant post-treatment improvement in psychological and psychosocial well-being including their levels of stress, anxiety and depression.

"There are a number of reasons why one might expect singing to be beneficial.

"There is the group aspect, which is often therapeutic, as well as doing something that is inherently rewarding to the brain. It's more fun to want to keep practicing.

Singing uses different parts of the brain due to remembering the tune and words, then filling lungs with air, to then produce a voice and coordinate that with breathing whilst singing the melody.

For people with Parkinson's, the coordination required helps produce a better, louder voice, Mathews said.

"For people who have had a stroke, research shows they can regain the ability to talk by learning to sing words they are unable to speak.

"If the brain's language centres are damaged, neural plasticity - 'rewiring' the brain - may train the part of the brain responsible for singing to take over the speech functions."

The choir also welcomes members who have any other neurological conditions, which includes depression and dementia, and partners are encouraged to come along.

If you feel you would like to join the choir, or know someone who might, email Robin on Robin.Matthews@bopdhb.govt.nz