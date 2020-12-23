BOP and Waikato police team up to catch drink-drivers, 126 in Tauranga and Rotorua pinged

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe. Photo / File

After Bay of Plenty and Waikato police teamed up to tackle impaired driving in Tauranga and Rotorua, police say 126 drivers now face prosecution for drink-driving.

This is the third year where police staff from both districts have joined forces to work on 'Operation Tri-City' to drive home the message that drink-driving will not be tolerated.

During 'Operation Tri-City", an Impairment Prevention Team, Commercial Vehicle Safety Team and Road Policing staff all spend a weekend in Rotorua, Tauranga and Hamilton undertaking roadside testing of drivers.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe said last weekend 94 drivers in the Western Bay of Plenty were processed for impairment-related driving offences - which equates to one in every 81 cars stopped.

"The numbers are absolutely appalling and serve as a stark reminder of why we always breath-test every driver we stop,"

The previous weekend saw 32 drivers apprehended in Rotorua over two nights, he said.

"As well as being against the law, drink driving is morally wrong and socially inexcusable.

"Sharing the road with someone who has been drinking places us all at great risk. A risk created by selfish and irresponsible people, that can be totally avoided."

"Operation Tri-City is a great opportunity to show a strong Police presence on our roads and to push our prevention message.

"Generally, word gets around pretty quickly about the increased police numbers, and if this presence changes behaviours then we have done our job," Crowe said.

"The impact of being apprehended for drinking and driving can be significant, however not as significant as causing serious injury or death on our roads.

"Our message is simple, don't drink and drive, and have a plan to get home safely if you have overindulged."

Crowe said the final part of the operation will see Bay of Plenty staff travel to the Waikato for a two-day operation next year.