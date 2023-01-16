Book review: Snake Oil by Neil Evans

'Snake Oil' is a book about a dodgy pastor from Hamilton.

Tauranga/Whangamatā lawyer-cum-author Neil Evans’ latest fiction offering Snake Oil tells the tale of a Joseph, a dodgy car salesman-type-turned-charismatic pastor from Hamilton who’s looking to make a quick buck after setting up as a sermon franchisee.

In terms of source inspiration, Evans said he based the Joseph character upon a mixture of multi-millionaire “televangelist preachers like Joel Osteen and Kenneth Copeland”.

After some missteps, which include an affair with the sister of a mobster, Joseph is faced with blackmail, and the book takes a sinister twist.

Whangamatā reviewer Shaun Fay had this to say about Snake Oil:

“Snake Oil develops well, and the characters are believable and relatable. Loved the pace and storyline, it’s a good read. Love the fact that Neil is also local and has a day job, an inspiration for lazy writers like me. Drugs, sex, murder - Snake Oil has it all. Well worth the effort.”

As well as being as a busy lawyer and budding author, Neil Evans was recently elected to the Whangamatā Community Board, is the chaplain to Whangamatā Rugby Club and has represented New Zealand in tag football in the over-55 age group - appearing in three World Cups.

You can purchase Snake Oil, plus Evans’ other works A Dangerous Legacy: Search for the Wakazashi and Greed via his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/neilevansauthor, or by emailing neilevansauthor@gmail.com.

The books are also available from Whangamatā Library.