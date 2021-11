Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner. Photo / NZME

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner. Photo / NZME

A body has been recovered from the water off Coastlands Beach in Whakatāne this afternoon.

Police believe it is the body of a 39-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday.

Police were alerted just after 2.30pm that a fisherman had seen a body in the water and recovered it a short time later, with the assistance of Coastguard.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.