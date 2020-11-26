Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Black Friday shopping 'critical' for Bay's small retailers

7 minutes to read

The festive shopping centre will be "critical" for small retailers. Photo / Andrew Warner

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

The festive shopping season will be "critical" for smaller Bay retailers as they rely on the festive season to replenish their cash reserves, business and marketing experts say.

Black Friday marks the start to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Shoppers beware: 'It's not cheap if you can't afford it'