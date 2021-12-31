Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Black Caps take on Bangladesh in season's first international clash

4 minutes to read
Bay-born Trent Boult bowling for the Black Caps against England at the Bay Oval in 2019. 2 Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay-born Trent Boult bowling for the Black Caps against England at the Bay Oval in 2019. 2 Photo / Andrew Warner

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

International cricket is coming back to the Bay tomorrow, and the grounds manager says it will be "just magic."

The Black Caps will square off with Bangladesh in the Bay's first international cricket test

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.