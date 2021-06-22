Birthday Hop a big success for Whangamatā

Local Rockers Karl and Sarah Sellars took a modern and innovative approach to the fancy dress. Photo / Supplied

Local Rockers Karl and Sarah Sellars took a modern and innovative approach to the fancy dress. Photo / Supplied

The Whangamatā Club dance floor rocked with 140 guests at the Coastal Rockers Birthday hop on Saturday.

The Heroes and Villains theme attracted many colourful and dramatic characters.

Rockers from as far as Whakatāne, New Plymouth and Hibiscus Coast enjoyed the pumping sounds of Chet O'Connell and the Rock and Roll Riot.

There were smiles for miles as the band covered classics from Elvis, Chuck Berry, the Big O Roy Orbison and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Heroes was the favoured dress-up option with Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman all showing their dance moves.

Local Rockers Karl and Sarah Sellars took a modern and innovative approach to the fancy dress. Karl kitted out as the Covid 19 vaccine while Sarah was immaculate as the dreaded Covid virus.

Dancers from North Harbour Rockers, Bay City Tauranga, Cambridge Cruisers, Waihi Beach Rockers, Franklin Rockers, Thames Rockers and Memphis Hamilton all shared the love of dancing.

Some of the dance moves included the tummy tickle, the walk and the neck breaker.

Wayne Hambling cross-dressing as Waynder Woman somewhat controversially won the best-dressed male award while Danielle and Brendon, immaculate as the Joker and Riddler, took out the best-dressed couple award.

Long-serving Coastal Rockers treasurer Mike Street was acknowledged for his magnificent club work as he cut the Coastal Rockers Birthday cake.

Coastal Rockers presented a superb evening of dancing, laughter and good time music for all to enjoy.