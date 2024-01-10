Big day of activities in Te Puke

Flag football will be one of the activities at the Summer in the Park series.

A huge day of activities is on offer at Jubilee Park tomorrow.

The second day of the January-long Summer in the Park series will see the return of Arataki American Football Club to offer a taste of flag football - a sport that will see its Olympic debut in 2028.

There will also be staff from Northern District Cricket on hand for those wanting to give cricket a go.

Parafed, which offers sporting opportunities for those with disabilities, and Sport Bay of Plenty staff will also be at the park.

Food is also going to be provided by Rapid Relief.

The activities will start at 10am and the day will wrap up about 1pm.

The day is part of a series of events facilitated by Te Puke’s multi-organisation body Colab that will continue for the next two weeks on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Next Tuesday will see activities provided by Poiutiri Wellness Centre and food next week will come from The Daily Charitable Trust.

Wet weather won’t stop the events going ahead, with Harvest Church the indoor venue if rain stops the outdoor activities.

Visit the Colab Facebook page for the most up-to-date details: facebook.com/colabcommunitynz/