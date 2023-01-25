John Payne's Toyota Coaster motorhome. Photo / Supplied

Katikati and Ōmokoroa were hit by a spate of vehicle thefts two weeks ago, one of which was a seven-metre house bus.

But the 1988 Toyota Coaster was more than a house bus/motorhome for owner John Payne - it was once a beloved home and lifestyle and he aimed to eventually sell it to secure a better future.

“It’s devastating, it’s killing me. It was a livelihood and an asset,” he said.

John lives along Tui Place, Katikati. The bus was parked at the back of his residence, which looks onto Dave Hume Pools and Vesey Stewart Recreation Reserve.

The Coaster was purchased 10 years ago with John’s future in mind.

“It was bought with money that had been handed down from my family. I wanted to travel around so I invested $30-40,000 and toured all around the Coromandel Peninsula... it was a great lifestyle.”

Samantha the cat was his constant companion.

John Payne in the spot his Toyota Coaster house bus was stolen.

He “fell in love” with Katikati on one of his visits and decided to stay.

“But I’m not sure now. The crime here is getting out of control.”

The plan was for the motorhome to be his project and gradually do it up to sell.

“I’m on the pension and it doesn’t go very far,” John said.

“So I was trying to clean it up, do it up, paint it and do all these bits and pieces on it so I could get good dollar for it.”

John’s bus was one of six vehicles stolen from Katikati and Ōmokoroa between January 10-16.

Katikati community constable James Muir said unfortunately, they had no good news for John and the bus had not been located. John has been shown the process used for tracking stolen vehicles.

James says stolen cars are a real issue in the Western Bay at the moment and it was keeping them busy. They have seen a recent rise in thefts from vehicles as well.

“The main targets are the smaller vehicles including the Mazda Demios and the Nissan Tiida. Prolific juvenile joyriders have been identified and are currently facing charges for several offences, however, we still need to be contacted if you observe any suspicious behaviour. Other trends have included stealing trailers to trade for drugs.”

John has been doing all he can in the hope of finding the house bus. He asks that people keep an eye out for it and to contact police if it was seen. Its registration is ANY624.