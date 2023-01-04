Katikati A&P Society president Louellen Davies says it is especially looking forward to the A&P show turning 100 years old in 2024.

Katikati A&P Show brings back special memories for many locals, says society president Louellen Davies.

Four generations of her own family have ridden at the local show including Louellen’s father, herself, her daughter and granddaughter.

The A&P show is a Katikati tradition she intends to continue.

‘’This show will be around as long as I am.’’

The Katikati A&P Show has returned after a two-year hiatus. The society had to cancel the show for two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. They hated having to do that, Louellen says.

‘’It was a very hard decision. Apart from during the war with the non-assembly rule, Katikati has had a show every year since.’’

Things have changed for all A&P shows nationwide, she says.

‘’It’s a sign of the times. Things will never be the same after Covid, that in itself was a big game changer. Most shows are battling to get the competitors, even the trade stalls ... some of them did not survive over the two years.’’

But much time and effort of past generations have gone into putting the show on, she says.

The society is pleased to finally be going ahead and is especially looking forward to the Katikati A&P Show turning 100 years old in 2024.

‘’We are very grateful for the stalwart volunteers, who throughout the years have given so much time and effort to the show.

‘’Times have changed, and Katikati is no longer the sleepy little dairy town it used to be but a hive of industry with horticulture taking the lead from dairy. Katikati is continually evolving ... avocados, kiwifruit, blueberries, citrus, cheese, salami, dairy beef and honey. We have such innovative people.’’

Returning will be the hilarious Sheep ‘n Show, in which sheep and jockeys race against each other. Bets can be made between races and there will be shearing demonstrations.

Horses are back competing and show hunter jumping will run at the same time as the horse flat events. The show hunter classes have a high points competition with the winner receiving $200. There’s side saddle, a costume class this year with traditional or historical dress.

Don’t forget to put your entries in for the home industries section and there’s also a photography section, food and trade stalls, a chopping demonstration, highland dancing, bar, tractors, petting zoo and lolly scramble, muscle cars and vintage machinery.

‘’It’s a wonderful thing and it brings the town and country together.’’





The Details

What: Katikati A&P Show

Where: Uretara Domain

When: February 5



