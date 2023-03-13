The Undie 500 kicks off the Waihi Warm-up event for Beach Hop 2023.

The Undie 500 kicks off the Waihi Warm-up event for Beach Hop 2023.

Beach Hop is back in the Coromandel from March 22 to 26, and the traditional precursor event is the Waihi Warm-up Party which features the well-received Undie 500 race.

This year’s race is a relay made up of a series of tasks each team must comply with at pit stops.

The race takes place on Wednesday, March 22 with the winning prize sponsored by Owens Flooring.

Grab a couple of mates for a team of three. This relay is gonna be a fun one!

Register now at info@waihi.org.nz

Jo Heath, a coordinator from Sport’n’Action Waihi is also looking for four keen volunteers to assist with the race. Those interested can call 021 223 7295.







