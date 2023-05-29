Jack Hollinshead (left) marked his 50th Pirates appearance with a try and two conversions. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Jack Hollinshead (left) marked his 50th Pirates appearance with a try and two conversions. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The top two finishing spots in the Baywide regular season are well and truly up for grabs, with four teams sitting with just a solitary loss apiece in the race for a home semifinal.

With four rounds of the regular season remaining, Te Puke Sports cemented their place in the top four in a hard-fought battle with Judea at Murray Salt Stadium.

A blazing Pirates attack in the first half saw the hosts with a comfortable 29-5 lead at halftime.

Jack Hollinshead celebrated his 50th first-team game with an early try with Grady Forbes, Wemin Kapia, Taine Craig-Ranga and Matt Stewart all also crossing the line and Hollinshead successful with two conversions.

Kapia doubled his tally five minutes into the second half, with Mitch Dance scoring after Judea had responded with a converted try of their own. The second half, though, belonged to the visitors who were hitting it up hard and fast and scored 19 points in the half. It wasn’t enough though, Te Puke holding on to win 39-24.

Kapia was named player of the day.

Tauranga Sports remained top dog on the current standings after beating Rangiuru in a high-scoring encounter at Centennial Park.

Fletcher Carpenter scored a hat-trick of tries and three conversions for Rangiuru with Benet Kumeroa, Patuara Biel and Peter Sullivan all scoring tries. Ngatai Kingi added one conversion.

Mount Maunganui re-inked their second-place credentials with an 89-7 rugby lesson handed out to Ngongotahā, while Greerton Marist beat a game Katikati side 36-20. Rangataua lost an absorbing battle with Whakarewarewa 28-16 and Te Puna overcame early Rotoiti resistance to run out 68-0 winners.

Matakana Island had a successful foray from the Island when they travelled to meet Pāpāmoa at Gordon Spratt Reserve, in the Western Bay of Plenty competition. The visitors led by seven at the break before returning home with a clutch 12-10 win.

Te Puna maintained their unbeaten record after dispatching Arataki 26-12 in the early action at Maramatanga Park. Eastern Districts posted their sixth bonus point victory in beating Rangataua 45-26 to remain the favourites to earn the Western Bay Baywide promotion spot.

Greerton Marist posted 90 unanswered points against Katikati, Rangiuru and Tauranga Sports were unable to be separated with 22 points apiece, with Te Puke Sports defeating Judea 52-0.

Baywide Colts action resulted in Greerton Marist getting past Taupo United 24-21 in a arm-wrestle in the Great Lakes region, with Mount Maunganui beating Te Puke Sports 69-0, on Friday night.

RESULTS

BOPRU Baywide

Te Puke Sports 39 Judea 24 (HT 29-5) Greerton Marist 36 Katikati 20, Whakarewarewa 28 Rangataua 16 (HT 7-3) Te Puna 68 Rotoiti 0 (HT 33-0) Mount Maunganui 89 Ngongotahā 7 (HT 33-7) Tauranga Sports 53 Rangiuru 38 (HT 27-12)

Points Table (provisional): Tauranga Sports 30, Mount Maunganui 29, Te Puke Sports 29, Te Puna 28, Whakarewarewa 25, Greerton Marist 22, Rangiuru 22, Ngongotahā 10, Rangataua 8, Rotoiti 6, Judea 2, Katikati 0.

WBOPRS Development/Local Rugby

Te Puke Sports 52 Judea 0, Greerton Marist 90 Katikati 0. Eastern Districts 45 Rangataua 26, Te Puna 26 Arataki 12, Rangiuru 22 Tauranga Sports 22, Matakana Island 12 Pāpāmoa 10, Mount Maunganui the bye.

Points Table (provisional): Eastern Districts 30, Te Puna 27, Te Puke Sports 25, Arataki 23, Tauranga Sports 23, Mount Maunganui 21, Greerton Marist 21, Rangiuru 18, Pāpāmoa 10, Matakana Island 9, Rangataua 8, Katikati 1, Judea 0.

WBOPRS Baywide Promotion Competition (provisional) Eastern Districts 30, Arataki 23, Pāpāmoa 10, Matakana Island 9.

BOPRU Colts

Mount Maunganui 69 Te Puke Sports 0, Greerton Marist 24 Taupō United 21, Te Puna v Kahukura - no result available.

DRAWS

JUNE 3

BOPRU Baywide (2.45pm)

Tauranga Sports v Te Puke Sports, Tauranga Domain; Rangiuru v Greerton Marist, Centennial Park; Judea v Whakarewarewa, Maharaia Winiata Park; Katikati v Te Puna, Moore Park; Rangataua v Ngongotahā, Te Ariki Park; Rotoiti v Mount Maunganui, Emery Park

WBOPRFS Development/Local Rugby (1pm)

Tauranga Sports v Te Puke Sports, Tauranga Domain; Rangiuru v Greerton Marist, Centennial Park; Katikati v Te Puna, Moore Park; Rangataua v Matakana Island, Te Ariki Park; Eastern Districts v Mount Maunganui, Paengaroa Domain; Pāpāmoa v Arataki, Gordon Spratt Reserve; Judea the bye

BOPRU Colts

No games



