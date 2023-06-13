Jack Hollinshead, left, was successful with two penalties in Te Puke Sports draw with Whakarewarewa. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Jack Hollinshead, left, was successful with two penalties in Te Puke Sports draw with Whakarewarewa. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

They couldn’t be separated on the field on Saturday and Te Puke Sports and Whakarewarewa can’t be separated on the Baywide rugby table.

With the top four play-offs looming, they sit tied on 32 competition points in that all-important final qualifying spot.

In Saturday’s game in Rotorua, Whakarewarewa led 7-6 at the break courtesy of a penalty try to two Jack Hollinshead penalties.

A Taine Craig-Ranga penalty was the Pirates’ sole score of the second half until a try to Lenard Finau right on full-time tied the scores at 14-14.

Te Puna lurk a solitary point behind the top two, Tauranga Sports and Mount Maunganui, after dispatching Rangiuru 37-19 at Maramatanga Park.

With the exception of a Kolinio Gonebale try early in the second half, all Rangiuru’s points came from Fletcher Carpenter.

After the weekend’s games Mount Maunganui and Tauranga Sports sit locked together at the top of the Baywide standings with just two rounds remaining before the semi-finals.

Tauranga Sports had a fight on their hands, before taking out a 20-16 victory over a defiant Greerton Marist unit at Greerton Park.

The visitors held a 7-5 lead at the break. The hosts hit the lead as the clock wound down, before Tauranga Sports scored a dramatic touchdown in the last moments of the game, with the successful conversion giving them a four-point victory.

Mount Maunganui took Katikati to the cleaners with a 50-0 half-time scoreline becoming 88-0 after 80 minutes.

Rangataua posted their third win of the Baywide competition when they won a high-scoring match against Rotoiti in enemy territory. They turned a 14-point advantage at halftime into a solid 47-24 win.

Judea were another Western Bay team to give their opponents a fright, with Ngongotahā, playing at home, gaining a 29-24 victory.

Te Puna’s Development side laid the platform for a club trifecta of victories when they demolished Rangiuru 99-nil. Te Puna sit atop the Western Bay of Plenty title race with Eastern Districts who have 41 points each.

ED returned home with a 69-7 victory against Judea on their ledger card. Tauranga Sports beat Greerton Marist 31-15 in the early action at Greerton Park, Te Puke Sports put 64 unanswered points on Pāpāmoa, with Arataki getting past Matakana Island 52-0

Baywide Colts’ round three games resulted in Mount Maunganui beating Kahukura 57-17, Te Puna having an old-fashioned tussle with Taupō United before emerging victorious 38-17 and Greerton Marist overpowering Te Puke Sports 62-0.

RESULTS

BOPRU Baywide

Mount Maunganui 88 Katikati 0 (HT 50-0), Rangataua 47 Rotoiti 24 (HT 26-12), Tauranga Sports 20 Greerton Marist 16 (HT 7-5), Whakarewarewa 14 Te Puke Sports 14 (HT Whaka 7-6), Te Puna 37 Rangiuru 19 (HT 19-7), Ngongotahā 29 Judea 24 (HT 12-7).

Points table (provisional) Mount Maunganui 39, Tauranga Sports 39, Te Puna 38, Whakarewarewa 32, Te Puke Sports 32, Greerton Marist 28, Rangiuru 23, Ngongotahā 17, Rangataua 16, Rotoiti 7, Judea 4, Katikati 0.

WBOPRS Development/Local Rugby

Tauranga Sports 31 Greerton Marist 15, Te Puke Sports 64 Pāpāmoa 0, Te Puna 99 Rangiuru 0, Eastern Districts 69 Judea 7, Arataki 52 Matakana Island 0, Mount Maunganui won by default from Katikati, Rangataua the bye.

Points table (provisional) Te Puna 41, Eastern Districts 41, Tauranga Sports 37, Mount Maunganui 33, Arataki 33, Te Puke Sports 30, Greerton Marist 26, Rangiuru 22, Rangataua 17, Pāpāmoa 14, Matakana Island 13, Judea 4, Katikati 1.

WBOPRS Baywide Promotion Competition (provisional) Eastern Districts 41, Arataki 33, Papamoa 14, Matakana Island 13.

BOPRU Colts

Mount Maunganui 57 Kahukura 17, Greerton Marist 62 Te Puke Sports 0, Te Puna 38 Taupo United 17.

Points table (provisional) Mount Maunganui 14, Greerton Marist 14, Te Puna 10, Taupo United 6, Kahukura 0, Te Puke Sports 0.

DRAWS JUNE 17

BOPRU Baywide (2.45pm)

Tauranga Sports v Whakarewarewa, Tauranga Domain; Greerton Marist v Te Puna, Greerton Park; Te Puke Sports v Ngongotaha Murray Salt Stadium; Judea v Rotoiti, Maharaia Winiata Park; Katikati v Rangataua, Moore Park; Rangiuru v Mount Maunganui, Centennial Park.

WBOPRFS Development/Local Rugby (1pm)

Tauranga Sports v Eastern Districts, Tauranga Domain; Greerton Marist v Te Puna, Greerton Park; Te Puke Sports v Matakana Island, Murray Salt Stadium; Judea v Papamoa, Maharaia Winiata Park; Katikati v Rangataua, Moore Park; Rangiuru v Mount Maunganui, Centennial Park; Arataki the bye.

BOPRU Colts (1pm)

Mount Maunganui v Taupo United, Blake Park; Kahukura v Te Puke Sports, Westbrook Park; Greerton Marist v Te Puna, Greerton Park.



