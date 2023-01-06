Baypark Speedway action postponed

The next action at Baypark Speedway is a January 13-14 double header to decide the NZ Saloon Car Championship. Cambridge racer Jarred Fletcher (pictured) will be one of the leading title contenders. Photo / Supplied

The next action at Baypark Speedway is a January 13-14 double header to decide the NZ Saloon Car Championship. Cambridge racer Jarred Fletcher (pictured) will be one of the leading title contenders. Photo / Supplied

Continuing heavy rain in the Bay of Plenty region has forced Baypark Speedway to postpone its Saturday January 7 race meeting.

The first 2023 meeting of the summer season would have featured the annual Metalman Demolition Der-Bay and a record 54-car field for the Harry Fredrickson Stock Car Gold Cup, as well as Saloon Car and F2 Midget Car competition.

The entertaining demo derby destruction and Baypark’s most prestigious stock car event will be rescheduled later in the season.

Attention now switches to national title action with the New Zealand Saloon Car Championship to be decided at Baypark Speedway on January 13-14.

Entries have now reached 50 drivers representing 12 tracks from Auckland to Invercargill.

Baypark front runners include reigning champion Chris Cowling along with Jarred Fletcher and Trent Amrein. Former national champions Ethan Cook (Gisborne) and Thomas Korff (Stratford) have already shown good pace at Baypark this summer and a strong South Island contingent from the Cromwell, Christchurch and Invercargill tracks is chasing title success.

The southern challenge is headed by current NZ number two George Phillips (Cromwell) and young Christchurch racer Ashton Osborne.

Qualifying heats take place Friday January 13 with the finals on Saturday January 14.

