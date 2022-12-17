Bayleys Ngatea golf day raises $20,000 for charity causes

The team from Bayleys. Photo Connor Davis

Karl Davis Charity Golf Day 2022

The annual charity golf day event hosted by the Karl Davis Team of Bayleys Ngatea was held on a very soggy Friday, December 9 at Managatarata Golf course.

With the help of auctioneer extraordinaire, Peter Kelly, $20,850 was raised and is to be distributed between the Ngatea Volunteer Fire Brigade and the Bayleys Foundation-elite partners of Cure Kids NZ, Live Ocean and The Prince’s Trust.

The organisers wished to thank everyone who supports the charity event either by entering a team, donating prizes or bidding on auction items. Special mention went to North Fuels, who fuel the players with their sausage sizzle.

The winners came down to a closest-to-the-hole decider - a four-way chip-off. Coming away with the silverware for 2022 were the “Waiheke Wanderers” - made up of Mark Spitz, Bart Haub, Mana Tahapehi and Mark Hindmarsh.

The charity auction was possible with the generous support of sponsors Thames Valley Rugby, Peter Kelly Family, NZME, ASB, Central Motors, Fern Fuel, Farm Source, Karl Davis, ANZ, Bayleys, Ecolab, Hauraki Plains Motors, Westpac, Williams Irrigation, Glory Company, Te Rapa Racing, BNZ, Ngatea Hammer Hardware, Ravensdown, Rabobank, and Cooper Aitken.

Tee-off time. Photo / Connor Davis





North fuels put on a sausage sizzle. Photo Connor Davis.





Winners The Waiheke Wanderers, Photo Connor Davis