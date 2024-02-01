A group of about four masked offenders could be seen brandishing weapons, smashing cabinets and grabbing jewellery while alarms and smoke cannons went off at Bayfair Shopping Centre in Mount Maunganui on January 27. Photo / via video

Police are appealing to the public for footage of a jewellery store robbery at the Bayfair shopping complex in Mount Maunganui.

Acting Detective Sergeant Lesa Eastergaard said six people arrived at the complex in a stolen vehicle on Saturday, January 27, about 2.50pm.

“They parked on the ground floor of the main parking building and entered the shopping centre armed with weapons, making their way to the Michael Hill jewellery store.

“They entered the store and threatened staff and customers, before smashing cabinets and stealing a large amount of jewellery.

“Several members of the public who witnessed what was taking place approached the store in the hope they could help prevent the robbery. They were threatened by the offenders and had to take evasive action to avoid injury.”

The offenders ran back to the parking building and left in the same stolen vehicle, Eastergaard said.

“This was a busy time of day at the shopping complex and we know that many people may have video recordings showing the robbery and/or the offenders.

“If you have a recording, or any other information, which has not yet been shared with police, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 240127/1871.”

Videos and photos can be uploaded here.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



