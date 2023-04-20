Hamilton 18-year-old Te Peeti Melahkai Raki faced several charges in Tauranga District Court on Thursday, including aggravated robbery and burglary. Photo / NZME

A Hamilton teen allegedly involved in the smash-and-grab robbery of $630,000 worth of jewellery from a Bayfair store is also charged with the burglary of a second store in the mall days earlier.

Te Peeti Melahkai Raki, 18, of Whitiora is charged with the aggravated robbery of Michael Hill Jewellers Bayfair on March 19.

He appeared briefly in the Tauranga District Court today, following his first court appearance in Hamilton on Monday.

Court documents revealed police allege Raki was armed with a hammer during the robbery. The charge attracts a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Raki was also charged with the burglary of the Kings & Queens Jewellery store in Bayfair on March 13 and dishonestly taking a Toyota Aqua worth $10,000 from a person in Tauranga the same day.

Two further charges were laid when Raki appeared today.

These were allegedly driving in a dangerous manner on Cameron Rd in Tauranga and failing to stop for police on April 1.

No pleas have yet been entered for any of the charges.

Judge Melinda Mason further remanded Raki in custody by consent to next appear in the same court on May 4.

A 16-year-old has also been charged in relation to the alleged Michael Hill Jewellers robbery.

Police have previously said inquiries were continuing and further arrests and charges were likely.



