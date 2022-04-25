The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Bay of Plenty brach shooting range. Photo / Supplied

Shooting clubs and ranges in the Bay of Plenty region face potential closure if the proposed new police regulation goes ahead, leaders say.

The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) Bay of Plenty branch says changes could result in "costly certification, onerous ongoing compliance requirements" and the potential banning of firearms safety training for those under 16.

Police are encouraging public submissions on proposals for the new regulation for shooting clubs and ranges, saying the changes support community safety from firearms hard.

A new part of the Arms Act 1983 comes into force on June 24 to strengthen the oversight of shooting clubs and ranges.

The new laws will create requirements for all shooting clubs to be approved, and all shooting ranges to be certified, by the Police Commissioner.

Leaders from more than 10 Bay of Plenty shooting clubs met in Tauranga on April 12 to discuss how the proposed changes would impact clubs and ranges.

Western Bay of Plenty Fish and Game Club president Anna Wallis said the volunteer-run club would most likely fold if changes went ahead.

"The cost would be detrimental to us. We wouldn't be able to afford it."

She said the club's 60 members were "annoyed and pretty gutted" as they felt safety values were already in place at the organisation.

"It's sharpening a pencil that doesn't need to be sharpened," she said. "We don't want this to go ahead - it's a waste of time and resources."

Wallis was also upset by the proposal's suggestion to place age restrictions on participation in club-organised shooting activities.

She feared this would stop those under 16 from learning gun handling safety skills.

A statement issued by the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) Bay of Plenty branch said the changes could force smaller clubs and those unable to pass on the extra costs to their members to shut.

New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Bay of Plenty branch president Reuben Hayward. Photo / Supplied

President Reuben Hayward said there was a "real risk" that smaller clubs and ranges would close and he felt the proposed regulations "overstepped the mark".

"The clubs believe the new regulations are trying to fix a problem that doesn't exist and are not aligned with the stated purpose of enhancing public safety."

In his view, shooting clubs and ranges were already safe and controlled environments.

Approval and certification costs would vary significantly for different clubs and ranges, he said.

Any club operating a shooting range would have to pay a high cost for initial certification, he said.

Clay target shooting clubs and pistol clubs could find themselves paying thousands, he said.

He said large clubs may be able to absorb some of the cost or add it onto membership fees. But he feared smaller clubs in the region wouldn't be able to manage and price hikes could turn long-time members away.

"If you put membership and usage costs up quite significantly you are disadvantaging a big part of the community who may not be able to afford it. People won't be able to participate."

Tauranga Target Rifle Club president Alan Dickson described the suggested changes to regulation as "impractical and over the top".

Dickson, who was also the secretary of the Te Puke Rifle Club, said clubs and ranges should not be responsible for paying any additional fees.

Many of the volunteer-led organisations were "run on a shoestring" and did not have the capacity to absorb extra charges, he said.

"We are all affected by these regulations if they stay in their present form. We are making submissions in the hope that we can change some of the more ridiculous elements."

He believed rifle ranges were some of the "safest recreational spaces" in the country and should not be subject to "micromanagement proposals" by Government.

"You could not find a safer place for recreational activity in New Zealand. The safety regimes are so good we just don't have accidents on rifle ranges.

A police spokesperson said proposals for the new regulations were being shared with the public so those affected could submit views on the practical details and help shape the final form of regulation.

They said the discussion document proposes the content regulations and is seeking feedback on them.

This would help police to identify problems, solutions, and ensure the regulations were

"clear and fit for purpose".

They said the collated results of submissions would be considered by Cabinet, alongside police recommendations. Once submissions had been considered, final proposals will be considered by Cabinet for approval.

Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimmin said the "vast majority" of clubs and ranges operated responsibly and did so on a voluntary basis.

But The Act now required this approach was ensured into the future through a regulatory framework.

Established shooting clubs and ranges could continue target shooting activities so long as they apply for approval or certification by 24 June next year.

The public consultation runs until May 4.

More information about the changes can be found on the discussion document.