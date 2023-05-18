Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Bay of Plenty weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds expected to hit overnight

Megan Wilson
By
2 mins to read
MetService Severe Weather: May 16th - 18th

Flooding and slips are possible with heavy rain, thunderstorms and “severe gales” expected to start overnight in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, a meteorologist says.

It follows downpours in the region last week that trapped motorists on the Kaimai Range and overwhelmed Rotorua’s wastewater system at several points.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a yellow heavy rain watch was in place from 3am Friday in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

She said it had been “a very wet year so far” and most of the North Island was already “very saturated”.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Which means that it doesn’t actually take that much rain for some of those impacts to be seen.”

Impacts included possible flooding, slips, hazardous driving conditions and poor visibility, she said.

Makgabutlane said thunderstorms were also expected in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua tomorrow morning. They would be confined to the Eastern Bay of Plenty by the afternoon.

“As we’ve seen recently, thunderstorms tend to bring a very heavy burst of rain over localised areas in a very short space of time,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“We’re expecting this widespread rain but within that, we could see pockets of more intense rainfall.”

Makgabutlane said with a low-pressure system moving through from tomorrow, there would be “quick strong winds”.

She said people should prepare by moving outdoor furniture inside or tying down trampolines.

Makgabutlane said there was the potential for “severe gales” reaching up to 100km/h in exposed areas.

Read More

Compared with last week’s heavy rain, Makgabutlane said the system would be moving through “fairly quickly.

“We’re not expecting it to linger in any one area for a long time.”

The heavy rain was expected in two waves, the first starting tomorrow.

“Then we do actually expect a bit of an easing. We could see more like showery conditions rather than that persistent rain for the latter half of tomorrow and then into Saturday, we would expect that next band of showers and rain to start coming through.”

The second half of Sunday should bring “clearer weather” with the bulk of the rain having passed by then, she said.

She advised people to keep up to date with the latest rain watches and warnings as MetService was constantly reviewing them as information became available.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times