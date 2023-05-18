Flooding and slips are possible with heavy rain, thunderstorms and “severe gales” expected to start overnight in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, a meteorologist says.

It follows downpours in the region last week that trapped motorists on the Kaimai Range and overwhelmed Rotorua’s wastewater system at several points.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a yellow heavy rain watch was in place from 3am Friday in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

She said it had been “a very wet year so far” and most of the North Island was already “very saturated”.

“Which means that it doesn’t actually take that much rain for some of those impacts to be seen.”

Impacts included possible flooding, slips, hazardous driving conditions and poor visibility, she said.

The latest Warnings and Watches have been issued for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds:large_orange_circle::large_yellow_circle:



Head to https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 for full details pic.twitter.com/LxV5JTqPOe — MetService (@MetService) May 17, 2023

Makgabutlane said thunderstorms were also expected in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua tomorrow morning. They would be confined to the Eastern Bay of Plenty by the afternoon.

“As we’ve seen recently, thunderstorms tend to bring a very heavy burst of rain over localised areas in a very short space of time,” she said.

“We’re expecting this widespread rain but within that, we could see pockets of more intense rainfall.”

Makgabutlane said with a low-pressure system moving through from tomorrow, there would be “quick strong winds”.

She said people should prepare by moving outdoor furniture inside or tying down trampolines.

Makgabutlane said there was the potential for “severe gales” reaching up to 100km/h in exposed areas.

Compared with last week’s heavy rain, Makgabutlane said the system would be moving through “fairly quickly.

“We’re not expecting it to linger in any one area for a long time.”

The heavy rain was expected in two waves, the first starting tomorrow.

“Then we do actually expect a bit of an easing. We could see more like showery conditions rather than that persistent rain for the latter half of tomorrow and then into Saturday, we would expect that next band of showers and rain to start coming through.”

Let's time :stopwatch: the arrival & departure of the rain.



Northland: worst of the rain (and wind) from about sunset to about midnight.



Auckland: worst of rain (and wind) a few hours either side of midnight.



Waikato/BoP: worst weather from after midnight to about sunrise. pic.twitter.com/AcWIH7ja6m — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 17, 2023

The second half of Sunday should bring “clearer weather” with the bulk of the rain having passed by then, she said.

She advised people to keep up to date with the latest rain watches and warnings as MetService was constantly reviewing them as information became available.