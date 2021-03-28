Bay of Plenty weather: A wet start to the week

FILE

‌

It will be a damp start to the week for much of the Bay of Plenty with rain forecast for the next few days.

MetService's forecast for Rotorua today is for scattered rain and northerlies. There will be a high of 18C and a low of 16C.

Tomorrow, Rotorua can expect more rain and northerlies with a high of 20C and a low of 16C.

On Wednesday in Rotorua, rain will clear in the evening with fine spells developing. Northerlies wil gradually die out. The high will be 19C and the low 11C.

A brief snapshot of the upcoming week for some of the main areas! A couple of slow moving fronts embedded in a warm... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Meanwhile in Tauranga, today's forecast is for occasional rain and northerlies. The predicted high is 22C and the low 18C.

Tomorrow in Tauranga, there will be periods of rain and northerlies - fresh at times. The high will be 24C and the low 18C.

On Wednesday, Tauranga residents can expect rain, possibly heavy, clearing in the evening. There will be northerlies, strong in exposed places, turning westerly later. The high will be 23C and the low 14C.