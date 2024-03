What was the height of Robert Wadlow, making him the tallest person ever recorded?

What was the height of Robert Wadlow, making him the tallest person ever recorded?

Are you smarter than a robot? These questions were prepared with the help of the artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT.

Test your brains with the Bay of Plenty Times quiz. Share your score with friends, family, & colleagues, and find out who has the sharpest mind.













To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.