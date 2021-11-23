Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal: Former Tauranga foodbank client donates $300

Leanne Goninon needed help from the foodbank 20 years ago and last week donated $300.

Fifteen years ago, a woman walked into the foodbank, needing help. Now she walks in with a $300 donation.

The Bay of Plenty Times six-week Christmas Appeal for the Tauranga Community Foodbank is now in its second week.

The end of the first week was topped off by former client Leanne Goninon's surprise donation.

Fifteen years ago, her family of five, plus a cat, were renting on one income, and it got hard to stay on top of bills and the cost of living.

The family reached out to loved ones several times and worked with the Tauranga Budget Advisory Service who then told them they could get foodbank support.

Fifteen years after Leanne Goninon needed help from the foodbank she's giving back to help others. Photo / George Novak

Over time, the family got about six parcels and the initial feelings of being "embarrassed because we couldn't stand on our own two feet" evaporated once they received it, she said.

"It was nice and surprising to see what you actually got," she said, topping up what they couldn't afford with their grocery shop.

"It helped with every day, it helped me feed my kids."

The parcels occasionally had treats and pet food and helped the family get through the week.

"I always thought one day - and I didn't actually think it was going to happen - I'd like to give back," she said.

"There are a lot of families out there like we were."

She said she and her husband recently got some unexpected money and she knew one thing she wanted to do with it.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / File

Goninon said knowing they could afford to give back was "great".

Now, their sons have all moved out, her husband has a 40-hour job and she has guaranteed hours as a support worker.

For those who needed help, Goninon said to "do it".

"Don't be afraid to ask for help, help's out there, and if you can give back, give back."

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said it was "absolutely heartwarming" that Goninon still thought about the impact the foodbank had on her family.

She said the donation was a wonderful surprise and hoped Goninon's story would show others it was okay to ask for help and show that things can get better.