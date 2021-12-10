Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal: Foodbank still needs donations

Foodbank donations needed for Christmas.

Hand-knitted mini stockings filled with sweets and homemade Christmas crackers are just some of the treats people have gifted to the Tauranga Community Foodbank, to spread some Christmas cheer.

Foodbank manager Nicky Goodwin said the holiday season was their busiest time of year.

She said a lot more people donated around Christmas and people gave really thoughtful, festive things.

But the increase in donations was coupled with an increasing need for help.

"Everything is sort of levelled up" around Christmas time, she said.

This year's Covid struggles had put even more strain on the foodbank's resources.

"This Christmas, it is all about Covid," said Goodwin.

The foodbank assists the Bay of Plenty District Health Board by providing emergency support to those who had to isolate suddenly due to Covid symptoms or exposure.

"The demand of people needing to isolate is pretty out there."

Yesterday the foodbank delivered a record number of parcels.



Most went to people who have had to isolate.

Thanks to generous donors, the foodbank was able to offer additional Christmas cheer to those who had been working closely with their budget advisers.

"They're people who are recommended to us, to receive extra support," Goodwin said.

"That's definitely a highlight."

These Christmas treats are stored in what Goodwin calls the "fairy grotto".

The foodbank's "fairy grotto" - treats for Christmas, all donated. Photo / George Novak

Volunteers make special packages for the recommended people/families with Christmas treats and special meats, the foodbank usually can't provide.

All the Christmas treats in the "grotto" are donated, either by community members, groups, or businesses.

One community member donated hand-knitted mini-stockings filled with lollies to hang on Christmas trees.

Another made Christmas crackers, and there were other homemade Christmas lolly packs.

There was also a hand-sewn bag full of wrapped personal care items, she said.

Tauranga Boys College donated Christmas treat bags, and Four Square Cherrywood made up some special Christmas hampers.

Warehouse manager Jordy Gastmeier said Tauranga Boys was one of their most generous donors, as well as Four Square.

Warehouse manager Jordy Gastmeier with bags donated by Tauranga Boys and hampers donated by Four Square. Photo / George Novak

But even all this generosity can't meet the foodbank's ever-increasing demand.

Gastmeier said those Christmas donations would be used within a week.

"Even though it looks like we have a lot, we have a lot of people to help."

Gastmeier said some of the most useful donations people gave were non-perishable items such as pasta and tinned food, personal care items including shampoo and soap, and tea or coffee.

And of course, they always appreciate Christmas treats.

"We always need more donations."