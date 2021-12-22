Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal: $3000 donation from business 'extraordinarily generous'

Left to right: warehouse manager Jordy Gastmeier, manager Nicki Goodwin, and support coordinator Claire Wathne with donated Christmas treats. Photo / George Novak

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin couldn't believe it when Tiaki Engineering Consultants' donation came in.

She received a call from the company's office manager asking how to donate and a few minutes later, the foodbank was $3000 richer.

"I thought, 'okay, that's a donation and a half'," said Goodwin.

"That is extraordinarily generous."

She said a donation like companies shows "they're paying attention to what's happening in their community".

She was hopeful some people from Tiaki Engineering Consultants might come for a visit once things had calmed down after Christmas and see what their money would go towards.

Goodwin said the money will let the foodbank buy "the good, healthy staple foods" like eggs, vegetables, meat, spreads and potatoes.

Cash donations are used by the foodbank to "make sure we've always got enough on hand".

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said Tiaki's donation will help provide healthy staple foods to those in need. Photo / George Novak

"We insist on having certain foods here so that we know the food parcels contain the right foods to make meals, rather than just a whole lot of random goods," Goodwin said.

Goodwin was grateful for small and big donors alike.

"All the $20 ones, the $50 ones, the $5 a week ones that we get all year - they're just as valuable. They all make an impact."

She said the recent Covid-19 struggles had put some people in the giving spirit.

"At the moment, a lot of people are grateful for what they do have. People who in the past might not have necessarily felt well off are actually changing how they feel."

Goodwin said the donations that come in now will help the foodbank well into the new year.

"That gives us certainty."

She said the holidays and back-to-school season can take a big toll on families, so donations now will help them make it through.

She said any businesses who are considering donating should feel free to call the foodbank and ask any questions.

Businesses are also welcome to come and visit and see how their donations will make a difference.

"We really welcome visitors. If we know you're coming, we can put time aside."

The foodbank's Christmas donations will bring some holiday cheer to families in need. Photo / George Novak

Tiaki Engineering Consultants office manager Wendy Tully said the firm was reluctant to speak to us about their donation.

"We just want to do it silently. That's not what it's about - we're not doing it for marketing."

She said the owners wanted to donate to help those less fortunate.

Covid-19 had caused them a lot of anxiety and difficulty, and they felt incredibly grateful to have gotten through it.

"We had some clients who just didn't make it. So that's why we donated."

They chose the foodbank because they knew of families who struggled and were worried about putting food on the table.

They also donate to other charities throughout the year.

"It was about getting the people fed. We wanted to make sure there was food on the table for people."

Tully thought it was important for businesses to give back to their communities.

"What you feed out to the community comes right back to you. We're all about supporting the community."