Bay of Plenty sporting bodies back collective youth sport

The Tauranga City Basketball Association says the Balance is Better message is a positive move. Photo / Supplied

Another 10 national sporting bodies have joined NZ Cricket, NZ Football, Hockey NZ, Netball NZ and NZ Rugby in backing the Balance is Better statement of intent first announced in September 2019.

They will join the collective and individual action under way to keep young people in sport by putting a stronger focus on fun and development, reviewing existing competition structures, and encouraging youth to play multiple sports rather than specialising too early.

The new sports are Athletics NZ, Badminton NZ, Basketball NZ, Golf NZ, Gymnastics NZ, NZ Rugby League, Softball NZ, Touch NZ, Volleyball NZ, and Waka Ama NZ.

Tauranga City Basketball Association general manager Mark Rogers said the Balance is Better message was a positive move towards looking after young athletes.

"It is important kids play lots of different sports and don't specialise too early," he said.

"Over-training is also an issue which leads to injury and dropout. The Balance is Better message is about what is best for the athlete so we should be pushing this message.

"Basketball organisations, like other sports organisations, need to be focused on what is best for the athlete. The Balance is Better message is all about what is best for the athlete therefore we should all be supporting this."

Mark said the initiative could have a positive impact on the future of sports overall and hoped to see "an increase in athlete-centred programmes and a reduction in the elitism, early speculation and over-training that occurs".

Sport Bay of Plenty chief executive Heidi Lichtwark said the organisation was a strong advocate for Balance is Better.

"We want to ensure all young people in our region continue to have access to quality sporting opportunities," she said.

"Our tamariki and rangatahi deserve great experiences that encourage them to remain active for life. It's therefore great to see 10 more sports joining the Balance is Better statement of intent.

"Sport has a big role to play in the wellbeing of Bay of Plenty communities. The Balance is Better approach ensures that we, as adults, are listening to young people and putting their wellbeing at the centre of all levels of youth sport, competitions, and player development opportunities."

The commitments outlined in the Balance is Better Statement of Intent

• Ensuring all young people receive a quality experience, irrespective of the level at which they compete.

• Leading attitudinal and behavioural change among the sports leaders, coaches, administrators, parents and caregivers involved in youth sport.

• Providing leadership to support changes to competition structures and player development opportunities.

• Working within their sports and schools to keep minds open while identifying talent throughout the teen years, including reviewing the role and nature of national and regional representative tournaments to ensure that skill development opportunities are offered to more young people.

• Supporting young people to play multiple sports.

• Raising awareness of the risks of over training and overloading.