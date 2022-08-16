Bay of Plenty Rugby Union said the incident took place at the weekend. Photo / NZME

A secondary school rugby coach was allegedly assaulted by the parent of a player in the Bay of Plenty over the weekend, prompting an investigation.

It comes after seventeen complaints of misconduct or foul play occurred at local rugby games throughout the region in May.

In a statement, the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union said it and the police were investigating an allegation a parent assaulted the coach of their son's team prior to kick-off at the Baywide Secondary Schools competition on Saturday.

The union's coach development manager Dan Goodwin would reach out to the person who was allegedly assaulted to offer support, the statement said.

The union was working with the schools and was offering support to all involved.

It would not comment further until the police have finished their investigation.

In May, NZME reported seventeen complaints of misconduct or foul play held at various age-group levels had been reported to the union.

In one on May 7, a Rangataua Premier player allegedly elbowed a player from the opposing Te Puna team and that player suffered a broken jaw.

A complaint by a Te Puna Club representative, supported by witness statements, was upheld by the union's disciplinary officer at a hearing on May 13.

The accused player was suspended for 12 weeks, including from sideline duties such as passing out water bottles to teammates.

At the time, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union community rugby manager Pat Rae said the union treated incidents like that "very seriously" and foul play, whether on the field or from the sidelines, would not be tolerated.