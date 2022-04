Bay of Plenty players are among this weekend's winners. Photo / NZME

Lotto players in the Bay of Plenty, Pāpāmoa and Thames are among those with a $24,976 windfall to celebrate.

Ten players nationwide won Lotto second division in last night's draw.

A Bay of Plenty MyLotto player was among the winners, as were people who bought tickets at Pāpāmoa Beach Four Square and Pak n'Save Thames.

Other winners were in Auckland, Te Aroha, Hawkes Bay, Paraparaumu, Wellington and West Coast.