Bay of Plenty is now in a restricted fire season - permits needed from now

Everyone will need a permit to light an open-air fire. Photo / File

All of Bay of Plenty is now in a restricted fire season and everyone needs a permit to light an open-air fire.

It moved from open to restricted overnight.

The change includes all of the traditional Bay of Plenty, as well as the South Waikato and Taupō District Council boundaries.

District manager Jeff Maunder said people in the Bay would need a permit to light an open-air fire.

Maunder said there were some activities people could do while in a restricted season and the best way to avoid any confusion was to visit www.checkitsalright.nz.

The website allowed people to put in the activity - including barbecues, campfires, bonfires, mowers and chainsaws - and when and where it's planned for.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also urged people planning on lighting a fire to consider the conditions.

"If it is hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit," Maunder said.