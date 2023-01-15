Bay of Plenty Regional Council Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters. Photo / Supplied

Speeding boaties and jet skiers “not knowing the rules” have been blamed for hundreds of harbourmaster breach notices in recent months.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council Harbourmaster team has voiced its disappointment in the behaviour of some recreational water users, including people not wearing lifejackets.

The breach notices follow concerns already raised about erratic and speeding boaties which prompted the installation of speed limit markers at two popular Rotorua lakes in November as a summer trial.

At the time, Lake Rotoiti and Lake Ōkāreka residents said fears for children’s safety while swimming and lake users not knowing the rules were among the main issues.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council harbourmaster Jon Jon Peter said that from Labour Weekend to January 10, patrols handed out breach notices to 94 skippers for speeding violations and to 86 for breaking lifejacket rules. There was a total of 345 breach notices issued.

Peters said his team had interacted with more than 1700 boaties in the region and it was disappointing that many were still ignoring the rules.

But it was not just some power boat and jetski users in trouble. While they were the biggest culprit, there had been an increase in kayak and paddleboard users not carrying lifejackets or personal floatation devices, he said.

Of the 86 lifejacket breaches, 22 were kayakers and 17 were stand-up paddleboarders.

“The stark reality is we had two people drown on Rotorua lakes last year who were in kayaks and not wearing lifejackets.”

Two-thirds of the speeding violations were committed by jetskiers.

Peters said jetski owners also needed to remember their craft must be registered and that if they owned a powered vessel longer than four metres, it must be named.

Those using craft on the water could face a $200 fine for breaching the rules.

Despite the breaches, Peters said it was great to see most boaties had been sticking to the rules and were great to deal with.

Tauranga Jet Sport Association president Russell Bailey said he believed some jetskiers not educated on the rules were breaking them.

“They have this new toy they want to hoon around on.”

He believed 98 per cent of jetskiers would wear a lifejacket and said everyone should be aware of their obligations to respect maritime laws.

Bailey also believed jetskiers towing biscuits or similar should always have an active observer checking on the person doing the activity.

Bailey was also aware of boat users not wearing lifejackets when they should be, he said.

When the lake buoys were installed in November, Lake Ōkāreka Community Association chairman Mitch Collins said he welcomed the move and hoped the markers would make for a safer summer.

He thought a lot of people did not realise the five-knot limit continued as far as it did.

Collins believed the harbourmaster team did a good job.

Rotorua Kayaking owner Bradley Lauder said people not following the rules was always a problem at this time of year, particularly speeding jetskiers.

His business was based at Okere Falls, by Lake Rotoiti.

The speeding was the biggest concern as a kayaker, particularly as people ignored the marker buoys, he said.

“Every summer, at this time of year. It’s always the same.”

Rotorua resident Mark Burrows took the boat out on Lake Tikitapu on Friday with his stepson and his friend.

He said he had been boating since he was a child and most people he saw wore jackets. He also wanted to see more people following the rules and knowing them.

In particular, he said there were a few that did not travel anti-clockwise around the lake like they should.

The Five-Knot Rule

Your boat must not exceed five knots when:

Within 200 metres of the shore or a structure.

Within 200 metres of any vessel flying the International Code A Flag, for example, a dive flag.

Within 50 metres of another boat, raft or person in the water.

When the boat has anyone at or on the bow, with any portion of his/her body extending over the fore part, bow or side of the vessel.

Source - Bay of Plenty Regional Council