Bay of Plenty get nearly $300,000 of grants to help Māori health and equity

BOPDHB's health research manager Charlie Stratton, (left) Allied Health executive director Dr Sarah Mitchell, Integration, Technology and LifeCurve researcher Leigh Haldane. Photo / Supplied

New grants totaling nearly $300,000 will be used to focus on Māori health advancement and improving equity in the Bay of Plenty.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board received three Health Sector Research Collaboration Grants from the Health Research Council (HRC).

They will help develop a framework for integrating technology and health, explore the use of technology to promote wellbeing among Māori, and develop skills and expertise in kaupapa Māori research methodology.

The grants are part of a suite of new research to be carried out by five health boards around the country to drive health sector-led research directly responding to sector and community needs.

The grants are designed to upskill and empower healthcare organisations to do more research.

They are being piloted with district health boards with the aim of being extended to other health providers in the future.

The district health board's health research manager Charlie Stratton said the grants aligned with their new approach in redesigning the way in which the Bay's health services are planned, funded, and delivered through closer engagement.

"In order to successfully deliver better health outcomes, we recognise the need to generate local evidence that will inform the way we deliver our healthcare services, and these grants play an important role in helping us to achieve this goal."

Stratton, along with executive director of allied health Dr Sarah Mitchell and Manukura - executive director Te Pare ā Toi Marama Tauranga, worked together on the proposal He Pou Oranga: Developing a framework for integrating technology and health.

This project has been awarded a Research Activation Grant of $89,708.

"The activities funded through this grant outline how we will shape our research agenda with our Māori communities over the next 12 to 18 months," Stratton said.

Pharmacist Mariana Hudson. Photo / Supplied

District health board chair Sharon Shea said equity issues were a focus for the board, and one of their priorities was around addressing equity issues for Māori and supporting those most in need.

The Health Research Council Research Career Development Award totalled $109,600 to further research the LifeCurve App, focusing on wellbeing among Māori.

Integration, Technology, and LifeCurve researcher Leigh Haldane said it was a great honour and would allow him to do "important mahi" on behalf of communities in the region.

He said he would be able to dedicate his time to working collaboratively with community partners to understand what healthy aging looked like from a Māori worldview, as well as what technology could be used to support people as they age.

"Together we will undertake co-design research informed by a kaupapa Māori philosophy to explore these concepts, as well as inform adaptations to the LifeCurve App that is aimed at empowering people to age well."

Pharmacist Mariana Hudson received an $83,000 Research Career Development Award, which will be used for developing skills and expertise in kaupapa Māori research methodology.

She said she would use a Kaupapa Māori research approach for the benefit of whānau.

"As a pharmacist, to research and understand the impact of medication on Māori requires the establishment of partnership, to allow Māori to choose how we express tino rangatiratanga.

"It also needs the principle of active protection to ensure cultural safety and appropriateness."

The district health board will partner with The Centre for Health (TCFH) for some projects.

TCFH director Dr Anna Rolleston and her team will support Hudson to develop key skills in Kaupapa Māori research principles and co-design.