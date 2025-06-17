She’s also an operations manager at H2 Orchard Contracting Ltd.

“I moved into town and started hearing the [fire] siren and thought that might be a bit of me so I went along to training one Wednesday and that was it.”

Hutchings said from day one, she knew it was the right move.

“It’s hugely rewarding. I think the more they put into it, the more you get out – it’s great for yourself as well as it is for other people.”

They may not be getting paid, but volunteer firefighters have to go through a rigorous training and week-long recruits’ course before becoming qualified.

She said other, especially more senior, brigade members helped her and the four other recruits she was on the course with prepare with extra weekly trainings.

There is also inherent danger in the role, although that isn’t something she thinks about.

“I just think, if it was me who was calling for help, or if it was my family who was calling for help, I’d want to know that someone who is dedicated and passionate about it is going to show up and help them.”

She said while there were some “gnarly” calls she tried not to remember, and that support was available, others were memorable for good reasons.

“I really like getting someone back from a medical event – I’ve had three instances where we’ve been called to heart attacks, and they’ve survived.”

Hutchings hadn’t done much volunteering previously and said joining the brigade came “out of the blue”.

Anyone interested in joining the brigade can go along to training nights each Wednesday to find out what it’s all about, she said.

Kate Pomare is co-treasurer at Pukehina Surf Rescue – but also gets out on the beach at times, helping out with the junior surf programme and the club’s Groms Surf group.

Kate Pomare says Pukehina Surf Rescue is a great club to be involved in. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

She helped set up the group for young and old members wanting to learn how to surf.

“There are up to 50 people and we all get in the water – kids and adults. We started regularly meeting last summer,” she said.

Along with work colleague Martin Pipe, it had been a busy few years taking care of the club’s accounts during its new clubhouse build. She first became involved in the club when her children joined, and is on the committee.

The treasurer role fitted her skills and experience.

“I fell into the role because there was a need and, at the time, they were building the new surf club and it just seemed such a worthwhile cause to dedicate your time to.

The new Pukehina Surf rescue building getting close to completion in January.

“Martin has volunteered quite a lot of time during the build of the new surf club as well, and between the both of us we have helped with the financial side of that, which is been a mammoth effort.”

Now the project has been largely completed, Pomare has found more ways to be involved.

“I’m in there helping with the club – it’s pretty fun and it’s been a great club to be involved in.

“There’s other areas I’d like to help with, especially junior surf, which is my interest, but also the events. We recently ran the first movie night out there, which was really fun.”

Pomare said to anyone looking to volunteer in any way: “Volunteer with something that you are passionate about, that you want to give back to. It’s very fulfilling”.

National Volunteer Week is New Zealand’s largest celebration of volunteers and volunteering.

The 2025 theme is whiria te tangata – weaving the people together. Volunteering weaves people together, strengthening the fabric of communities for a stronger, more inclusive Aotearoa.

More than half of New Zealanders volunteer and they play vital roles – as coaches, caregivers, emergency responders, community builders, environmental champions, and more.

Recognising volunteers fosters a culture of appreciation and inspires future generations to get involved.