Bay of Plenty community invited to water treatment planting day

The community is invited to take part in a tree-planting day to celebrate the completion of the Waiāri water treatment scheme. Photo / File

The community is invited to take part in a tree-planting day at the Waiāri treatment plant this Sunday to celebrate the progress made on the water supply scheme, the Tauranga City Council says.

The council said in a media statement that construction of the Waiāri Water Supply Scheme is progressing in "leaps and bounds".

The past year has seen the completion of all 25km of pipeline, and construction of the intake facility, treatment plant and reservoir is under way, the statement said.

In celebration of progress made, the council is inviting the local community on site for a planting day this Sunday

The new treatment plant will provide resilience and increase water supply for Tauranga, as well as provide supply to Te Puke and surrounding district in the future. The treatment plant is planned to be operational from late 2022.

"We are excited to have reached a stage where we are able to invite the community on to the water treatment plant site.

"This community planting day will provide a look behind the scenes of how a water treatment plant is constructed as well as the opportunity to plant some native plants for the future," the statement said.

A sausage sizzle and coffee will be provided.

Waiāri treatment plant community planting day

• July 18 (July 25 is a wet weather back up), 10am to 2pm

• Access via 376 Number 1 Road

• Bring warm clothes and a drink bottle

• Covered footwear is essential

• Parental supervision is required for children

• Limited carparking available so carpooling is advised

• If you would like to attend, please email Jennifer.pearson@tauranga.govt.nz with your name and the number of people attending. You'll receive a confirmation with some additional info about the day. Should the event be postponed due to the weather, we will inform people via email by Saturday 5pm.

Find out more about the Waiāri Water Supply Scheme at www.tauranga.govt.nz/waiari