Salo Vui, Bradley Watkins, Hannah Walker and Rini Porter will compete in the 2023 New Zealand National Boxing Championships this week.

Winning gold at the 2023 Boxing New Zealand National Championships will not only open the door to international boxing for Salo Vui - it will also be a birthday gift for his youngest daughter.

The Tauranga father-of-two is eyeing up gold in this year’s championships, which will see nearly 200 of New Zealand’s best boxers jump in the ring in Tauranga this week.

Hosted by the Central North Island Boxing Association, the national championships will feature 197 boxers competing at Tauranga Boys’ College from July 5-8. Vui is one of six athletes representing the Bay of Plenty in the championships.

The 30-year-old Tauranga father-of-two won silver in last year’s men’s heavyweight division after losing on a narrow 3-2 split to Australian-based boxer Malcolm Matthes. This year, he said he was ready to win gold.

“I can’t wait. I have done all the hard work, and now it is time to claim what is mine. I’m going for gold.”

Winning gold at the national championships will “mean a lot” to Vui.

“I want to go international. If I win gold, it will open the door for me to go international.”

Vui’s first fight is tomorrow, and he will have to work his way into the finals once again on July 8, which is his youngest daughter’s birthday.

“I am a father to two beautiful girls, and they are one of the reasons that motivate me to do what I do. I can see they look up to me,” he said.

“My youngest turns eight on Saturday, so if I make it to the finals, winning gold will be a good birthday present for her.”

Vui said he was “feeling great” ahead of the championships.

In preparation for the event, Vui said he had incorporated a lot of running into his training.

“I have not stopped since the nationals last year,” he said. “I run the Mount every Saturday... have sparring every Thursday and one-on-one training [sessions] every Friday.”

He also trained at home in his garage. “I just love it.”

Tga Box owner and head coach Chris Walker said the national championships were also a qualifier for the South Pacific Games in November.

“Some of New Zealand’s best boxers will be showcasing their talent in Tauranga.”

Four boxers from Tga Box will represent the Bay of Plenty, including his daughter Hannah Walker, Vui, Rini Porter and Bradley Watkins.

Walker said Vui was a silver medallist in last year’s men’s heavyweight division and wanted to get gold this year. Hannah Walker was also a silver medallist at last year’s championships and will this weekend compete in the women’s lightweight division.

“She is looking for a good performance in her hometown.”

Walker said Rini Porter, who was a runner-up in 2021, had been training well and would compete in a “very competitive” men’s light heavyweight division - while Bradley Watkins would compete in the men’s lightweight division.

Two other boxers would also represent the Bay of Plenty: Saskia Elliott in the women’s youth lightweight, and the “very talented” Motekai Huni in the junior 50-kilogram division.