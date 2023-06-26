Voyager 2023 media awards

Bay of Plenty beach safety: Rescues nearly triple, lifeguards warn of ‘new norm’

By Harriet Laughton
Bay of Plenty’s beach rescues have increased from 94 to 268 since last year, due to challenging weather conditions this summer.

Lifeguards are bracing for a “new norm” after a “hectic” summer where weird weather saw Bay of Plenty beach rescues nearly triple.

They warn beachgoers need to be more aware of conditions and their limitations

