Pāpāmoa’s Paul Inglis, seen here batting, took three Lake Taupō wickets in his side’s Williams Cup win.

Pāpāmoa moved within two points of the Williams Cup top four, when they lowered the colours of Lake Taupō at Alice Johnson Oval in Pāpāmoa on Saturday.

Pāpāmoa opened proceedings and were in immediate strife, losing two wickets in the first over. Enter Nikhil Vishwanath, who batted through the middle of the home side’s turn at bat and capitalised in the final overs to finish with 83 runs in the book.

Xavier Lee (41) smacked four sixes in the concluding overs, to greatly assist their team to reach 281/8. Roger Urbahn was the best of the Lake Taupō bowlers with three wickets for 49 runs.

The visitors were behind the eight ball chasing a well-over-par score on a slowing wicket. Caleb Bate top-scored with 65 for Lake Taupō as they were removed for 185. Paul Inglis took three bowling scalps in his side’s 96-run victory.

Te Puke cruised to a 10-wicket win over Geyser City. The home side were dismissed for a modest 104 with Te Puke banking the full points on offer in the 19th over. Ben Vyver smacked 78 at just under a run a ball.

Mount Maunganui surged to the top of the Williams Cup leaderboard with a big win over the Central Indians at Blake Park.

Long-time Mount premier player, Matt Golding, was at the crease throughout his side’s innings, posting 112 not out. Golding built a patient innings off 146 balls with seven fours and four sixes

Mount Maunganui reached 245 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Andrew Gibbs returned 3/62 with the ball.

The Rotorua team made a good attempt to chase down the solid target before falling 35 runs short. Mount bowler Henry Conway put his hand up for further representative selection after taking five wickets.

Cadets were forced to work hard to beat Tauranga Boys’ College in a low-scoring affair. Tauranga Boys’ were bowled out for 137 with Cadets losing six wickets on their way to victory.

Results

BOPCA Versatile Williams Cup

Craigs Tauranga Boys’ College 137 (Joel Griffith 4/51, Liam Collett 3/12) lost to Element IMF Cadets 140/6 (Blake Pentecost 43, Bryn Robertson 3/49)

Craigs Geyser City 104 (Mikaere Leef 3/26) lost to Flying Mullet Te Puke 107/0 (Ben Vyver 78no)

Pāpāmoa 281/8 (Nikhil Vishwanath 83, Xavier Lee 41, Keagan Bromilow 39; Roger Urbahn 3/49) defeated Generation Homes Lake Taupō 185 (Caleb Bate 65; Paul Inglis 3/33)

Bond & Co Mount Maunganui 245/9 (Matt Golding 112no; Andrew Gibbs 3/62) defeated Sanford Wall Lawyers Central Indians 210 (Julian Danby 51, Dan Ford 37; Henry Conway 5/50)

Greerton the bye

Versatile Williams Cup Points Table (Provisional) Mount Maunganui 22, Te Puke 19, Greerton 19, Lake Taupō 16, Cadets 16, Pāpāmoa 14, Geyser City 14, Central Indians 12, Tauranga Boys’ College 3.