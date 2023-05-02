Unsettled weather looks set to hang around until early next week according to the latest update from MetService.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for parts of Bay of Plenty east of Rotorua until 3pm Wednesday while a heavy rain warning has been issued for areas east of Te Kaha.

An unsettled northerly flow affects New Zealand until at least early next week, with several embedded fronts bringing rain to northern and western parts of both islands, MetService said.

North Island: Rain will be focused today over the BoP, shifting tomorrow to Northland and Taranaki.



South Island: Rain will focus in the west, especially about the ranges, shifting north later tomorrow.



For Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne and Coromandel, there is low confidence of heavy rain on Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said in the past 36 hours, to 11am, up to 80mm of rain had been recorded in the Bay of Plenty.

Whakatane recorded 79.8mm of rain, Rotorua 79.2mm, Waihi 74.8mm, Te Puke 68.8mm and Tauranga 37.7mm

In the Coromandel about 140mm was recorded in the ranges while closer to the coast up to 90mm was recorded.

Whangamata recorded 89.4mm and Whitianga 33.2mm.

This was on top of the 278mm already recorded at Pinnacles Hut in the Coromandel Range in the 24 hours up until noon on Monday.

Bay of Plenty dam to commence ‘spilling’

Bay of Plenty Regional Council duty flood manager Peter Blackwood advised those living near the Rangitāiki River that the Matahina Dam will commence spilling over the next 24 hours, in anticipation of heavy rain forecast for later this week.

”Currently, the Lake Matahina water levels are at 74.5m and slowly rising. When this happens, and when we know rain is coming that will elevate these levels further, we work with Manawa Energy who release a controlled amount of water to lower the dam level in the upper river catchment.

“We do this to reduce the risk on communities in the lower part of the river, by allowing the water to flow through early in advance of more rain coming in.

“This also takes the pressure off the flood defences and ensures everything is working together to help protect the community.”

The dam will begin spilling in a controlled way from today and will continue spilling until 2.30pm Wednesday.

“This will result in lower parts of the Rangitāiki River running higher than usual during this period, however, the river levels will be well within the stopbank capacity of the river and are closely monitored by our duty flood manager as the situation develops.”

Blackwood said the Kaituna River had peaked, but teams would keep a close watch on the Whakatāne River which was “still rising slowly.”

”With more heavy rain expected to hit the region later in the week, it’s important that residents keep an eye on the forecast, stay up to date with any information coming from civil defence or their local council and stay prepared.”

Meanwhile, Rotorua Lakes Council says people living near waterways such as the Ngongotahā Stream should keep an eye on water levels.

Highway reopens after slip, schools closed

State Highway 34 has reopened to one lane this morning as a tropically charged weather system continues to sweep through the region.

Earlier a slip had closed the road, 1km north of Valley Rd, Kawerau, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Stop/go traffic management is in place.

Whakatane District Council is also reporting power outages in Awakeri, Coastlands and Poroporo.

Two schools in the Eastern Bay of Plenty are closed this morning.

Te Wharekura o Ruatoki, a rural school in Ruatoki, is closed due to localised flooding, a staff member said.

It was a health and safety precaution as the roads usually flooded with heavy downpours and the school needed to ensure the safety of all students in the area and further out, he said.

Access to and from the school may be impacted by the heavy rain and “continual rain meant the flooding and risks were unpredictable.”

A GoBus spokesman said Tāneatua School, near Whakatāne, was the only school in its circuit closed today.

He said there were “issues” this morning on Stanley Rd with a tree that had come down but the driver managed to get the kids to school by going the other way.

The spokesman said the team was concerned about high tide this afternoon in the Ruatoki area with rising river waters, and they were currently making a plan around getting the students home safely. Low tide is around 10.30am and high tide is around 4.30pm.

He said one of the options was picking the children up earlier as drivers would not drive children through flooding.

The Bay of Plenty has already been hit hard by the band of heavy rain yesterday, bringing down slips and a power pole that narrowly missed a motorcyclist.

State Highway 2 was closed through the Karangahake Gorge due to slips first reported about 12.55pm yesterday.

The gorge highway reopened under stop/go management on Monday evening.